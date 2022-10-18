NCIS Mark Harmon: everything the star has said about his marriage to wife Pam Dawber The couple married in 1987

Actor Mark Harmon was a dedicated member of the cast of beloved crime drama NCIS for over twenty years, and it seems the star is just as committed to his wife, Pam Dawber.

Mark, who was known and adored for his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the CBS show until his departure in 2021, has been married to Pam, also an actress, since 1987.

The couple famously like to keep their private life away from the spotlight, but occasionally the pair have spoken out about their long-term union. Find out some of the sweet things they've said about each other below…

Given Mark and Pam have been together for over 30 years, fans might be wondering if the happy couple have any secrets to keeping their romance alive. It seems Mark's convinced the pair had made their "stupid" errors before they tied the knot.

Mark and Pam are happily married

Speaking to People, the NCIS star said maturity was part of the reason their marriage has been a success: "We were both in our thirties when we got married, so hopefully the stupid stuff we did earlier. That's probably the closest I have to what the key is."

Pam, who is perhaps best known for her role as Mindy McConnell in Mork & Mindy, also shared that the pair have separate spaces in their home where they can enjoy their alone time.

The couple pictured in 1989, two years after they wed

In a past interview on Craig Ferguson's show, she explained that her husband is a "garage guy" and has around 17 hammers. Pam, meanwhile, has a "lady cave" that is her art studio.

Although, the pair have admitted they have had their disagreements in the past. "We don't generally like the same thing, and that's been healthy for us, actually," Mark also told People, as he explained that Pam was actually not in favor of him taking on his role as Freddy Shoop in Summer School back in 1987.

"I wanted to do it just because I was excited to work with Carl Reiner. That was a game-changer for me. But Pam said, 'Don't do that. Don't do this movie.'"

Pam and Mark have two sons

Like Mark, Pam has spoken out about wanting to keep their family life and personal details away from the public eye.

Explaining why, she told People: "We're not trying to keep something secret, but if you don't want it totally exploited by the press, you have to. When you're married, that's real life. And to go and plaster your kids…I'm sorry. I'm not for that."

Mark and Pam are parents to two grown-up sons, Sean and Ty who have both followed in their parent's footsteps by working in the entertainment industry. Ty is working as a screenwriter while Sean is an actor. Ever since 2008, he has appeared in NCIS as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in flashback episodes.

