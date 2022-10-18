Brian Dietzen is currently appearing on TV screens each week as Dr Jimmy Palmer in NCIS. Away from appearing in the weekly episodes, however, the actor likes to keep his fans up to date on social media on everything from filming schedules to what's coming up on the naval drama series.

Brian also occasionally shares information on his personal life and a photo posted back in August 2021 showed a rare glimpse into his childhood for a heartbreaking reason.

The image sees a young Brian stood with his late mother and sibling, marking the seventh anniversary of her passing. Brian paid a beautiful tribute to her in the caption, writing: "Seven years ago today, a beautiful soul left this Earth. My mom had a way of making me feel special no matter the occasion. She delighted in the smallest wonders of this world and appreciated everyone's part in it."

He added: "She had an amazing way of making everyone feel seen and loved. I always joked that my mom had somewhere around 345 best friends. (It's kind of true ;)) I try my hardest to emulate these traits of hers.

Brian shares this photo to his Instagram in 2021

"I try to find the positive and make myself available to any friend who may need me. I try to appreciate the small things. They contain some of life’s biggest lessons." Brian ended the post by writing: "Love you Ma. I'm so glad I had the time with you that I did."

The actor, who has a huge fanbase thanks to long-running stint on NCIS, received plenty of messages from fans at the time who were quick to send their well-wishes. One wrote: "I treasure the memories of Trudy. We had such fun. Thanks Brian for posting."

Brian as Jimmy in NCIS

Another said: "I was truly touched by this post. You have always seemed to bring of the more down to earth actors and this shows how true that is. I can see how the traits your mother showed you by example carry through to your character. Jimmy is one of my most favorite characters."

Meanwhile, on the show Brian's character Jimmy's love life has been a big plot line. Jimmy and Jessica (played by Katrina Law) started off their time together on the show as best friends, but eventually, sparks began to fly as they admitted their feelings for one another in the season 19 finale.

