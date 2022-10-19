Meghan Markle speaks candidly about actress portraying her in future shows The Duchess of Sussex sat down for a new interview with Variety

Meghan Markle has opened up about the thought of someone portraying her in the future, admitting that it would be a "caricature" of herself if it ever were to happen.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, she said: "I haven’t given that much thought, to be honest. It’s all weird. You have to compartmentalize. Anyone talking about me or casting an actor to play me, that will be a caricature of me that has been created for a business that makes people a lot of money.

"Once you can separate that out, it’s much easier to go, 'Okay, that actually has nothing to do with me.' It genuinely doesn’t. It’s a hard lesson to come to grips with. I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter. The silliness. I just hope she finds the dimensions. Also, she can call me!"

Prince Harry has previously opened up about his family being portrayed in The Crown, telling James Corden on The Late, Late Show: "They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional.

"But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, of course not, but loosely it gives you a rough idea about that lifestyle, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

He added: "I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because… that [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

