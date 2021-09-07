Viewers have a lot to say about new royal movie Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace Fans of the couple and movie-lovers tuned in to catch the royal biopic

Lifetime's latest made-for-TV movie about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, has finally been released and has got royal fans and movie-lovers alike talking.

The film, which aired on Lifetime on Monday 6 September, follows the most recent chapter in the royal couples' lives following their decision to step back from royal life and relocate to America.

While audiences didn't waste a second to get stuck in, it seems that they were pretty divided when it came to giving their verdict. Taking to Twitter to discuss, one viewer wrote: "Watching @Lifetime Harry & Meghan movie and well... if I wasn't laughing I'd be crying, it's that terrible."

Another echoed this, labelling the film "hilariously awful" while a third added: "Three minutes in it's already so bad that it's good #EscapingThePalace".

However, plenty of other viewers were full of praise. As one fan wrote: "I liked the movie Meghan & Harry: Escaping the Palace. It was very well told on the struggles and paying a very lovely tribute to the late Princess Diana."

Someone else said: "OK, #EscapingThePalace isn't going to win any awards anytime soon, but it's a very entetaining watch."

The film has divided audiences

While the movie has certainly got viewers talking, it isn't actually the first flick Lifetime has made about the royal couple. The channel has previously released two films about them, the first being Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, which aired in 2018 just a few days before the royal wedding, followed by Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, which was released in 2019 and looked at the newlyweds' first year of marriage.

Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley starred in the first film, while Charlie Field and Tiffany Smith took over the roles in the sequel. In the upcoming third instalment, Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton take on the roles of Harry and Meghan, respectively.

There's no news yet on when Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will be released in the UK, although it's likely that it will be picked up by Channel 5 since the previous two films were.

