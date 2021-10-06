David Furnish on working with 'amazing leader' Meghan Markle on Netflix’s Pearl The star opened up about the Duchess of Sussex

David Furnish has opened up about working with Meghan Markle, on their new Netflix show Pearl, and it sounds like they are having a wonderful time creating the much-anticipated project.

Speaking exclusively at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards, David was full of praise for the Duchess of Sussex, saying: “She's a fantastic collaborator, amazing leader. And we're just very, very excited to be working with, you know, someone is as influential and as supportive as Netflix.”

Meghan previously opened up about their upcoming project back in June. In a statement, she said: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

"David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

At the time, David added: “I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series. Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and Netflix are the perfect partner.”

Sir Elton and David at Harry and Meghan's wedding

During the interview, the producer also opened up about his husband, Sir Elton John, and how his recovery is going after a recent hip injury. He said: “Your health has to come first and I don't think he would have been able to finish the tour if he wasn't going to go in and have the hip surgery done so I'm actually really relieved and excited.

“Then he'll be able to go back on the road and be pain-free and then everybody will get a better show and he'll be happier."

