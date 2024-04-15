Where are the cast of Suits now? From Patrick J. Adams to Meghan Markle and Gabriel Macht

One of the main cast was Patrick J. Adams who played Mike Ross. In the beginning, he joined the legal world as a fraud after showing clear talent and skill and eventually passed the bar.

Patrick's character in the series embarked on a relationship with Meghan's character, Rachel, and the pair married at the end of season seven and departed at the same time, with Mike making a number of appearances in the final series. More recently, the actor has appeared in TV shows such as Sneaky Pete, The Right Suff and A League of Their Own.

In April 2024, Patrick announced that he and co-star Sarah Rafferty are launching a rewatch podcast with SiriusXM, taking a deeper dive into their favourite moments from Suits. A release date is yet to be announced, so watch this space!







