Where are the cast of Suits now? From Patrick J. Adams to Meghan Markle and Gabriel Macht

Suits has had a resurgence! After landing on Netflix, the hit legal drama racked up 57.7 billion minutes worth of views in 2023, and it's even spawned a spin-off show with Aaron Korsh developing Suits L.A. with NBCUniversal.
Wondering what the cast has been up to lately? From Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle to Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty, keep reading for all the details…
Patrick J. Adams
One of the main cast was Patrick J. Adams who played Mike Ross. In the beginning, he joined the legal world as a fraud after showing clear talent and skill and eventually passed the bar.
Patrick's character in the series embarked on a relationship with Meghan's character, Rachel, and the pair married at the end of season seven and departed at the same time, with Mike making a number of appearances in the final series. More recently, the actor has appeared in TV shows such as Sneaky Pete, The Right Suff and A League of Their Own.
In April 2024, Patrick announced that he and co-star Sarah Rafferty are launching a rewatch podcast with SiriusXM, taking a deeper dive into their favourite moments from Suits. A release date is yet to be announced, so watch this space!
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle portrayed powerhouse paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011-2018, before leaving the show ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry. After making the decision to leave acting, Meghan has since turned her attention to philanthropy and producing, launching Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions alongside her husband.
Gabriel Macht
Gabriel Macht took on the leading role of Harvey Specter. Promoted to a senior partner at Pearson Hardman, Harvey played a key role in Mike's legal career, taking him on after learning of his protégé's fraudulent behaviour.
The witty and determined lawyer remains Gabriel's best-known character, and he reprised the role of Harvey in the spin-off show Pearson – which focused on the political career of Jessica Pearson. Nowadays, the actor lays low with his wife Jacinda Barrett and two children.
Gina Torres
Gina Torres played the fearless and brilliant Jessica Pearson – a managing partner at Pearson Hardman law firm (which ultimately becomes Pearson Specter Litt).
Gina went on to reprise her role, starring in her own spin-off titled Pearson which focused on the character's career journey into politics. Pearson ran for one season, after which Gina then appeared in other popular shows such as Riverdale and 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Sarah Rafferty
Sarah Rafferty won legions of fans as Harvey's secretary and close confidante Donna, whom he ends up marrying at the end of the show. After Suits wrapped in 2019, Sarah went on to land a recurring role on the hugely popular medical drama Grey's Anatomy – playing the part of Suzanne.
More recently, she joined the cast of My Life with the Walter Boys, portraying the family's matriarch Dr. Katherine Walter. Renewed for a second season, the hit romance drama is expected to return to Netflix.
Sarah will also join Patrick J. Adams on the Suits rewatch podcast this year.
Rick Hoffman
Rick Hoffman gave fans a love-hate relationship with corporate attorney, Louis Litt. Since Suits, Rick has also appeared in Pearson, reprising his role, but more recently is known for playing Dr. Swerdlow in Billions.
Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce, who played Robert Zane, Meghan Markle's on-screen father, remained in Suits throughout its run and has continued to act. More recently, he's appeared as James Greer in Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime.
Amanda Schull
Amanda Schull played Katrina Bennett in Suits, first appearing in season two before having a more regular part towards the end of the drama's run. Following her stint on the show, the actress has featured in episodes of NCIS, 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Recruit.
Dulé Hill
Dulé Hill joined the regular cast of the legal drama in season eight, playing the role of Alex Williams, an old friend of Harvey's who soon becomes a name partner at the firm: Zane Specter Wheeler Williams. Continuing to grace our screens, you may have spotted Dulé in The Wonder Years, This Is Us and Locked Down.