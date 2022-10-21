The Rookie: Feds: Julia Roberts’ very famous brother stars in new show - did you spot him? Eric is also Emma Roberts' father!

The Rookie: Feds has been a huge hit with fans, with the first season currently airing on ABC - but did you spot a very famous guest star on the popular show? The series’ recently welcomed the brother of Julia Roberts - but did you spot him?

Julia Roberts’ older brother Eric Roberts is a hugely prolific actor, having previously starred in over 700 projects including Dark Knight, Heroes and Suits. In the hit show, Eric appears in season one episode four, To Die For, as Josh Reynolds. He is also father to Scream Queens star, Emma Roberts.

WATCH: Have you been watching The Rookie: Feds?

Fans were delighted to see the actor appear on the show, with one writing: "Eric Roberts as a bad guy? Yes, totally make sense. And Brendon in the interrogation room is always good for my eyes. #TheRookieFeds," while another added: "Jeeez First Jackson Avery’s absentee dad, then evil guy on B99, now a serial killer’s dad? Okay Eric Roberts."

A third fan aded: "Always good to see Eric Roberts. no matter where he turns up. #TheRookieFeds."

Did you spot Eric in the episode?

Eric has previously opened up about his relationship with Julia, revealing that despite rumours that the two don’t get along, they have a great friendship. He told ET Online: "I think years and years ago, I was doing a press tour for some movie. I don’t even know what movie it was. And it was just when Pretty Woman just got released," adding that he jokingly asked reporters if they could talk about him instead.

Throwback snap of Julia and Eric

He continued: "And of course, then it’s like, ‘Oh, they have a problem. Oh my god, they have a problem.’ Suddenly, there's all these problems I keep hearing about I have with my sister, that I don’t have with my sister. And they’re just popping up all over the place. And then I’m asked about them as if they’re real issues... [it] blew up and blew up and became all these things it wasn’t.

"My sister and I, though, we’ve always talked, we’ve always bitched, always had fun, and known each other," he said. "I love knowing my sister. She’s a cool chick."

