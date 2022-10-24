The Walking Dead fans seriously concerned for beloved character as series draws to a close - here's why Spoilers ahead!

The Walking Dead fans were left seriously worried for a beloved character following the latest episode of season 11, which aired on Sunday night.

The new instalment saw Daryl and Carol team up to save their friends while Governor Milton attempted to strengthen her control over the Commonwealth.

Near the beginning of the episode, Carol is attacked by Commonwealth operatives while gathering baked goods for the journey home. After fighting them off, she flees the bakery and makes her way to Daryl's house, where he has also been attacked.

Having killed one operative and seriously injured another, the pair soon realise that Commonwealth agents have taken the children - and even Dog!

Fans of the show were quick to express their concern for the beloved pet, with one person writing: "If anything happens to Dog, we are going to riot #TheWalkingDead," while another added: "Daryl and Carol - the dream team! Also, Dog better not get hurt!"

A third commented: "I’ll never get over it if they kill Daryl or Dog. #twd #TheWalkingDead #DarylDixon. It'll feel like I gave the last 12 years of my life to the shiftiest show ever," while another tweeted: "Okay...we're all obviously worried about the children, but I swear if they hurt Dog."

Fans are worried for Dog

With only three episodes remaining of the 11th and final season, fans will be gearing up to bid farewell to the horror series.

Chatting about what fans can expect, showrunner Angela Kang said: "The thing we felt we absolutely had to do was make sure that we have some level of closure for each character's story," she told TVLine.

"Whatever form that takes, we wanted to have some sense of where they land emotionally...so if you saw nothing else after this, you'd still have a sense that things are done."

Daryl is one of the show's original characters

She also said that Norman Reedus' Daryl will take centre stage in the finale: "We've lost so many of our leaders along the way, and Daryl is part of that original group of people.

"The weight that's on him is so heavy, and he just kind of steps up, because he had a life where people didn't step up for him. He's broken that pattern."

