Where are these stars of Grey's Anatomy now?

Grey's Anatomy is the longest running medical drama in American television history. The beloved show, which is entering its 22nd season, has launched the careers of more than a dozen actors and is still stirring up drama in Seattle. While most of the original cast has left the show, going on to star in other iconic television shows, on Broadway, and in film, there are a few holdouts. Ellen Pompeo still stars in the show as its main narrator, Chandra Wilson plays Dr. Miranda Bailey, and James Pickens Jr. appears as Dr. Richard Webber.

But, where are the stars who left the medical drama now? From Patrick Dempsey, whose departure from the show devastated fans, to Sandra Oh, who left the show in 2014, breaking up one of the most iconic female friendships in TV history, we've taken a look back at all the other stars who have left Grey's Anatomy over the years.

1/ 11 © Getty Images Tessa Ferrer Tessa Ferrer starred as Dr. Leah Murphy from 2012 to 2017. Her character was initially fired in season 10 for not being skilled enough to be a surgeon, was brought back in season 13 and then abruptly disappeared from the show. Since leaving Grey's, Tessa has starred in Swagger and in Hulu's Catch-22 alongside her first cousin-once removed, George Clooney.



2/ 11 © Getty Images Jesse Williams Jackson Avery, played by Jesse Williams, left towards the end of season 17 after relocating to Boston. Since then, he made brief cameos in the season 18 finale and in a season 19 episode, which he also directed. Jesse has since appeared in other TV shows since leaving the show including Little Fires Everywhere, Only Murders in the Building, and the Broadway production of Take Me Out.

3/ 11 © Getty Sandra Oh After ten seasons starring as fan favorite Cristina Yang, Sandra Oh decided it was time to move on and hung up her scrubs for a final time in 2014. Since then, the actress has become internationally known for her role in the Emmy award-winning spy thriller series Killing Eve. Last week, Sandra made her musical debut in the opera La Fille du Régiment.

4/ 11 © Getty Katherine Heigl Katherine Heigl rose to fame playing intern Dr. Izzie Stevens on the ABC series but is better known these days for her many movie roles, including 27 Dresses, Knocked Up, and New Year's Eve. More recently, she returned to TV and starred in the Netflix series Firefly Lane alongside former Scrubs star Sarah Chalke.

5/ 11 © Getty Patrick Dempsey Fans were devastated when Dr. Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy, died in a car crash in the show's 11th season – and equally torn up when he reappeared in a dream sequence for season 17! Since leaving the show, Patrick Dempsey has become a certified movie star, known for his roles in Enchanted, Made of Honor, and Bridget Jones' Baby.

6/ 11 © Getty T.R. Knight T. R. Knight portrayed Dr. George O'Malley in the first five seasons of the show before hanging up his scrubs – although he has returned to make guest appearances over the years. He's also been seen in The Good Wife, The Catch, and more recently, The Flight Attendant, where he plays the older brother of Kaley Cuoco's character.

7/ 11 © Getty Images Kate Walsh Kate Walsh was brought on to shake things up midway through the first season of Grey's Anatomy and played Derek's estranged wife, Dr. Addison Montgomery. After several seasons and a stint on spin-off series Private Practice, she left to pursue other roles. Viewers will have most recently seen her in Netflix hit Emily in Paris, where she played Madeline Wheeler, Lily Collins' character's former-boss.

8/ 11 © Getty Images Sarah Drew Like co-star Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Drew also reprised her role after she left. She made her return as April Kepner at the end of season 17 when it was revealed that her on-and-off partner Jackson Avery, played by Jesse Williams, was moving away from Seattle. Between her time on the show, Sarah has appeared on the likes of Supernatural and Miami Medical and has a recurring role on the teen series Cruel Summer.

9/ 11 © Getty Eric Dane Following his exit in 2012, Dr. Mark Sloan actor Eric Dane landed roles in The Fixer and Grey Lady. He went on to star in the HBO series Euphoria, where he played Nate's strict, demanding father with a secret life. The actor was diagnosed with ALS in April 2025, telling People: "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

10/ 11 © Getty Images Chyler Leigh Chyler Leigh made a name for herself playing Lexie Grey on the series, but these days is more well known for portraying Alex Danvers in the Arrowverse franchise, having appeared on Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. The actress is a mom to three children – Noah Wilde, 21, Taelyn Leigh, 19, and Anniston Kae, 16.