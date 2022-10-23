Interview with the Vampire: will there be a season two? Jacob Anderson plays Louis and Sam Reid plays Lestat in the new AMC show

Internet with the Vampire certainly has fans talking. The popular AMC show, which is an adaptation of Anne Reid’s novel of the same name, debuted just a few weeks ago, but has instantly proven to be a hit with critics and viewers alike. So is the sexy vampire show back for a second season? Find out here…

MORE: Where are the stars of Grey's Anatomy now?

Will Interview with the Vampire be back for season two?

Confirmed! Producer Mark Johnson announced the exciting news, saying: "The opportunity to revisit the passionate and shocking world of Louis, Lestat, and Claudia is irresistible. We will happily walk through the doorway that AMC has so kindly opened for us and deliver a season two that takes full advantage of the wonders bestowed upon us by Anne Rice." Sign us up!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Interview with the Vampire trailer

Showrunner Rolin Jones also opened up about where the show would be going next, writing: "Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai. The writing staff of Anne Rice’s 'Interview With the Vampire' is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books. All praises be to our fearless network, we shall endeavor not to screw it up."

MORE: Succession season 4: fans spot major moment in new sneak peek

MORE: The Crown creator breaks silence on King Charles storyline after season five controversy

What is Interview with the Vampire about?

For those yet to check out the new series, the story follows a man named Louis who meets and falls in love with the mysterious and sardonic Lestat, who turns him in a vampire to be his companion. The story was previously adapted into a movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise and Louis and Lestat respectively, with a young Kirsten Dunst playing their adoptive daughter, Flora.

How have you found the series?

When will Interview with the Vampire premiere in the UK?

While the series is currently available on the US channel AMC and its streaming platform, AMC+, it is, unfortunately, unavailable in the UK yet - so stayed tuned to find out when the UK distributor will be announced!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.