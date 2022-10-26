The Rookie: Feds: fans delighted over sweet moment in episode 5 Did you watch the latest episode?

The Rookie: Feds is still exploring its host of new characters since premiering earlier this year – and it looks like viewers are already huge fans of a very sweet pairing! Taking to social media following episode five of the hit show, fans were full of praise for Brendan and Lucy.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: " can’t wait to get more brendon and lucy bestie scenes #therookie #TheRookieFeds," while another person added: "Brendon getting Lucy a shirt for vampire cop is actually the cutest thing on the planet!!!! #therookie #TheRookieFeds."

WATCH: Have you been watching the new series?

A third person added: " THEIR FRIENDSHIP IS SO CUTE AND I NEED MORE OF IT #TheRookie." Another person joked: " Brendon and Laura have such good chemistry like it’s ridiculous." Another fan joked: "Part 193040 of Lucy Chen having more chemistry with literally every character except Chris."

The Rookie's new spin-off series has proven very popular with fans, and Variety recently revealed that ABC has ordered a full season following the show's success. This means that season one will run for 22 episodes. So what it is all about? For those yet to watch, the series follows Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI.

We loved this moment in the episode!

The official synopsis reads: "From the executive producers of flagship series The Rookie comes The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.

"The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack."

