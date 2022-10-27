The Crown cast finally breaks their silence over season 5 criticism One of the stars of the upcoming series admitted they were 'hugely disappointed'

The Crown cast has finally broken its silence over criticism directed at season five of the hit Netflix series.

MORE: Royal fans point out historical inaccuracies ahead of The Crown season 5

Sir Jonathan Pryce, who plays the Duke of Edinburgh, revealed he was “hugely disappointed” by the backlash from his “fellow artistes” about the show – which is loosely based on the lives of the Royal Family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Crown releases official season 5 trailer

Earlier this month, actress Dame Judi Dench called the storyline in the upcoming series of Netflix’s royal franchise “cruelly unjust”. This was accompanied by many calls for the show, which begins on 9 November, to add a disclaimer to episodes making clear that it is a “fictionalised drama”.

So far, the upcoming season’s cast members had been quiet on the criticism. But now Jonathan, 75, has become one of the first stars to break rank and share his thoughts on the backlash – which has also come from Sir John Major.

MORE: The Crown season 5 will not recreate major Princess Diana moment - details

MORE: The Crown creator breaks silence on King Charles storyline after season five controversy

Speaking to Deadline, the actor said that he understood the former prime minister “voicing his disquiet because he was there”. However, he continued: “I’m hugely disappointed by my fellow artistes.”

Jonathan insisted that “the vast majority of people know it’s a drama. They’ve been watching it for four seasons.” Previous series have focused on the royals up until 1990, with the latest installment bringing the narrative up until the early 2000s.

Season 5 will be available to watch on Netflix from 9 November

The actor believes that criticism surrounding The Crown is the result of “heightened sensitivity” since the Queen passed away in September. Lesley Manville, who plays Princess Margaret in the upcoming series, agreed that the criticism was “certainly heightened” by her death. Imelda Staunton, who plays the late monarch, added: “In a way, it is understandable. It is understandable people still feel a bit… like their nerve endings are still a little bit raw.”

Since the criticism, Netflix has added a disclaimer to the description in its latest trailer. The streaming platform already describes it as a “fictionalised drama” in its press materials, on social media and on its platform landing page.

In the upcoming series, the role of Prince Charles will be taken on by Dominic West and Princess Diana will be played by Elizabeth Debicki. The latest trailer revealed that the series will cover some key royal moments in the 1990s, including the breakdown of the Wales’ marriage and the princess’ tragic death in a Paris car crash.

A spokeswoman for show previously said: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.