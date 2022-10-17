The Crown season 5 will not recreate major Princess Diana moment - details 

The Crown season five is set to be released in November, and early details about what to expect from the beloved Netflix drama are starting to emerge. It has long been believed that the show will recreate the famous interview with Princess Diana and Martin Bashir - but it has now been revealed that won’t be the case.

According to The Times, Diana, Princess of Wales’ 1995 interview, where she claimed that there were "three people" in her marriage, won’t be shown in the upcoming series - but will instead be alluded to. Martin Bashir will make an appearance - but is shown to be lying to Earl Spencer and doctoring documents, and convincing Diana to do her interview with the BBC to protect her integrity.

Netflix recently released a statement ahead of season five’s release defending the show after Sir John Major described it as "damaging and malicious fiction".

A spokesperson for the streaming platform said: "The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians."

Season five will look at the breakdown of Charles and Diana's marriage

Sir John Major will be portrayed in the upcoming series - and is set to be portrayed by Jonny Lee Miller. He also called the show "a barrel-load of nonsense" amid fears that the upcoming season could damage King Charles' reputation. The latest series is set to look at the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage, and well as his continued relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

