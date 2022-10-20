The Crown: look back at Queen's brutal speech about prime ministers as Liz Truss quits - VIDEO Liz Truss confirmed her resignation from the Conservative Party on Thursday

While Liz Truss is the first Prime Minister to have resigned from the position during King Charles III's reign, the late Queen saw 15 prime ministers throughout her reign, and her relationships with them have been portrayed in the Netflix series The Crown.

MORE: The Crown season 5 will not recreate major Princess Diana moment - details

In one scene, with Claire Foy portrayed Her Majesty in season two, Harold McMillan informs her of his resignation leading to an iconic speech, to which she said: "Not one has lasted the course. They've either been too old, too ill, or too weak. A confederacy of elected quitters."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen puts down the PM following resignation

The moment has been widely praised, with some even suggesting that the scene is what led to Claire winning an Emmy for Best Actress for the role. Taking to YouTube to discuss the iconic moment, one person wrote: "Claire Foy was brilliant as Queen Elizabeth! I'm so sad that her tenure is over. But I adore that line! 'A confederacy of elected quitters' classic!"

Another person added: "Truly one of the very greatest moments in television history. Thank you, Claire. You will be missed. And of course, massive credit to Peter Morgan, as always," while a third person wrote: "This is the scene that has officially won Claire Foy her Emmy. Her delivery in this one is really chilling as if you're hearing the real Queen Elizabeth II say this in person in the past."

Claire portrayed the Queen for seasons one and two

Season five of the hit show is set to land on Netflix in November following some controversy as royal fans have suggested that the show is "exploitative". Speaking to Variety, the showrunner Peter Morgan said: "I think we must all accept that the 1990s was a difficult time for the royal family, and King Charles will almost certainly have some painful memories of that period.

MORE: The Queen on screen: Olivia Colman, Helen Mirren, Claire Foy and more

MORE: Netflix releases statement defending The Crown amid major season 5 backlash

"But that doesn’t mean that, with the benefit of hindsight, history will be unkind to him, or the monarchy. The show certainly isn’t. I have enormous sympathy for a man in his position — indeed, a family in their position. People are more understanding and compassionate than we expect sometimes."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.