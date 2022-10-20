The Crown releases first trailer for season five - see the Queen's 'annus horribilis' Not long to go!

The Crown has finally released the official trailer for the fifth season of the popular Netflix historical series.

Set in the 1990s, the new series will examine this turbulent decade for the royals, including Prince Charles and Diana's acrimonious separation and the fire at Windsor Castle, which led the Queen to refer to her year as her "annus horribilis".

WATCH: The Crown season five trailer

At the beginning of the trailer, a blazing fire consumes the Queen's Windsor home while Imelda Staunton, who plays the late monarch in the series, can be heard saying: "In light of the events of the first 12 months, perhaps I have more to reflect on than most."

Tensions between Prince Charles and Diana are teased throughout the trailer as another voice states: "The royal family is in genuine crisis."

Real television footage is also included, which sees journalist Trevor McDonald pose the question: "Have royal scandals damaged the country's reputation?"

Meanwhile, Dominic West's Prince Charles can be heard saying: "For years I've called for a more modern monarchy that reflects the world outside," while Elizabeth Debicki's Diana adds: "People will never understand how it's really been for me. I never stood a chance."

The series will look at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce

The new series will also look at Diana's controversial Panorama interview with journalist Martin Bashir, who is played by Prasanna Puwanarajah in the series.

The dramatic trailer ends with the Queen asking: "How did it come to this?"

The upcoming series has attracted criticism in recent weeks after an unnamed friend of the King called the show "exploitative".

Imelda Staunton as the Queen

Defending the drama, creator Peter Morgan told Variety: "I think we must all accept that the 1990s was a difficult time for the royal family and King Charles will almost certainly have some painful memories of that period.

"But that doesn’t mean that, with the benefit of hindsight, history will be unkind to him, or the monarchy. The show certainly isn’t. I have enormous sympathy for a man in his position — indeed, a family in their position. People are more understanding and compassionate than we expect sometimes."

