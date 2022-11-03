Sam Heughan reveals major update on upcoming rom-com Love Again - but fans are confused The actor took to Instagram

Sam Heughan has revealed that the release date for his upcoming romantic comedy film, Love Again, has been moved to 12 May next year.

The movie, which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, was previously scheduled to hit the silver screen on February 10.

WATCH: Sam Heughan stars in Outlander

Taking to Instagram, the Outlander actor shared a new still from the rom-com which sees Sam and Priyanka's characters enjoying dinner together at a diner.

He wrote in the caption: "It's a date!! I'm starring alongside the beautiful @PriyankaChopra and the brilliant @CelineDion in the romantic comedy #LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters May 12… featuring new music from Celine Dion!?!?"

Confused by the release date change, fans took to the comments section. One person wrote: "Thought it came on Valentines Day?" while another added: "What happened to Valentine’s Day?????"

A third fan commented: "Wait what May! What happened to Valentine's Day?? Anyways I'm so excited for this movie."

The film will be released on 12 May 2023

The upcoming romance is a remake of the 2016 German film, SMS für Dich, which follows a young woman who, after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send texts to his old phone. It turns out that the number has been reassigned to a new person, a man who is also suffering from a similar heartbreak.

The official synopsis for the film reads: "What if a random text message led to the love of your life? Mira Ray, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number… not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone.

Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas star in the film

"A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person … and win her heart."

The release date isn't the only amendment that has been made regarding the new movie as the title has changed twice.

The film was originally titled Text For You before the name was changed to It's All Coming Back to Me, referencing Jim Steinman's power ballad, which Celine Dion released a rendition of in 1996.

