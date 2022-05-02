Outlander: everything we know about season seven so far When will the popular historical drama return to screens?

After keeping us glued to our sofas over the last few months, Outlander season six drew to a close recently, leaving a sizable hole in both our TV schedules - and Jamie and Claire obsessed hearts.

So how much longer will we have to wait for season seven and what will happen next? Here's everything we know so far...

Has Outlander season seven begun filming?

Yes! It was announced in early April 2022 that filming for the new season had already kicked off while season six was still airing. The news came as eagle-eyed fans spotted the likes of Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan back in costume filming in Scotland.

Filming for the new season has already begun

"As we devour Season 6, they're already cooking up #Outlander Season 7," the official Outlander Twitter account wrote alongside a brand new photo from set which sparked a huge reaction from fans.

Who will be returning for Outlander season seven?

All of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles for the new season. So that means that along with Sam as Jamie and Caitriona as Clare, viewers will also see Sophie Skelton return as Brianna, Richard Rankin as Roger, John Bell as Young Ian, César Domboy as Fergus and Lauren Lyle as Marsali.

All of the main stars are expected to return for the new season

Given that the storyline involving the Christies hasn't quite wrapped up, it seems likely that Mark Lewis Jones will be back as Tom and Alexander Vlahos as Allan.

What will happen in Outlander season seven?

The show typically covers one of Diana Gabaldon's novels at a time, but because season six was shorter than originally planned due to the coronavirus complications (it was supposed to be 12 episodes long), it's likely that the new season will continue to dramatise the events of book six, A Breath of Snow and Ashes as there's still plenty more plot to go.

Season seven could also delve into the events of book seven, An Echo in the Bone, given that it's been revealed that it will be the show's longest yet at a whopping 16 episodes. The new episodes will likely look at the aftermath of the dramatic season six finale and give answers to the central mystery of who killed Malva and why.

Is there a trailer for Outlander season seven?

The show has barely started filming, so sadly, we've a ways to go before any footage of season seven drops. But dinna fash, we'll keep you updated when the show teases some new clips of what's to come of the Fraser family here.

