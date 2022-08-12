8 blockbuster movies coming out in 2022 There are some amazing titles coming the big screen in late 2022

This year has already seen some fantastic releases hit the big screens. From Jordan Peele's Nope and Top Gun: Maverick, to Thor: Love and Thunder and Downton Abbey 2 in between, it's safe to say film fans have been spoilt this year.

MORE: James King's big 7: best films coming to cinema and streaming this week

But the year isn't over and there's plenty more where that came from. The latter half of 2022 will see more brilliant titles landing in cinemas and on streaming sites. Here are just a few that we're looking forward to…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer Disney's Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo

Pinocchio

Release date: 8 September on Disney+

Disney's latest live-action remake comes in the form of Pinocchio and, if the heartwarming classic story isn't enough of a reason to watch, the A-List cast certainly will be. Tom Hanks leads the way as Geppetto, while Cynthia Erivo will dazzle as The Blue Fairy.

Child star and budding actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will play Pinocchio and other big names set to appear in the film include Keegan-Michael Key, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (who will voice Jiminy Cricket) and Luke Evans.

MORE: WB shocks fans by scrapping Batgirl movie after completion

MORE: Remembering the stars of Grease who have sadly died

Tom Hanks will play Geppetto

Don't Worry Darling

Release date: 23 September in cinemas

Don't Worry Darling has already proved to be one of the most talked about films this year and it's not even out yet. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the movie stars Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan in a thriller that will definitely have you on the edge of your seat. We can't wait.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles will lead the cast in Don't Worry Darling

Blonde

Release date: 28 September on Netflix

There have been countless films, documentaries and TV series based on the life and death of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, but Netflix's release, Blonde, starring actress-of-the-moment, Ana de Armas, looks like it'll be one for the books.

The movie has been adapted from the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, who reimagined the life of an actress who defined 20th-century culture and film.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde

Smile

Release date: 30 September in cinemas

Looking for a new horror to add to your list? Smile looks like it'll have you throwing your popcorn in terror. The film, starring Sosie Bacon, tells the story of a patient who begins experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain.

An overwhelming terror begins to take over, and she's forced to confront her past in order to survive her dark present.

MORE: Tributes pour in for late Titanic star David Warner: 'To call him my friend was a gift beyond words'

MORE: Is new Netflix film The Gray Man worth the watch?

See the trailer for Smile

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release date: 11 November in cinemas

Marvel's highly-anticipated sequel in the Black Panther story will see stars such as Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright all reprise their roles, as well as welcome new stars such as Michaela Coel.

The release will be bittersweet for fans and will serve as a sad reminder of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, who wowed in the first film released in 2018.

Lupita Nyong'o will reprise her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Menu

Release date: 19 November in cinemas

The Menu stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes – so it's bound to be a hit. The film is described as a dark comedy/thriller and tells the story of a young, good-looking couple who pay a visit to a highly exclusive restaurant on a remote island name Hawthorne. There, they come across top chef, Slowik, who prepares some unconventional dishes with some shocking results.

The Menu has a brilliant cast

Matilda the Musical

Release date: 25 November on Netflix

We all know and love the classic Roald Dahl story and we still love watching the 1996 hit film which starred Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman, but if the trailer for the 2022 musical remake is anything to go by, this version will be brilliant.

Emma Thompson will take on the role of Miss Trunchbull – and we can't get over how different she looks. Stephen Graham and Lashana Lynch also star.

We can't wait for the new Matilda musical

Avatar: The Way of Water

Release date: 16 December in cinemas

It's been a long, long wait for Avatar fans, 13 years to be precise. But the wait is almost over because Avatar's second movie, titled The Way of Water, will be released at the end of 2022.

MORE: Avatar: The Way of Water’s trailer is here, and it is stunning

13 years after the original films release, Avatar 2 will be out in December

Discussing what to expect from the sequel, producer Jon Landau told EW: "Ultimately, the sequels are a story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe. I always say that Jim's movies have universal themes — and really, there's no more universal theme than family."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Release date: late 2022 in cinemas and Netflix

If you loved Rian Johnson's 2019 release Knives Out, then make sure you keep an eye out for her follow-up titled Glass Onion. The first movie was hailed for its brilliant whodunnit plot and stellar ensemble cast consisting of Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lakeith Stanfield and Toni Collette (to name but a few) and the sequel has an equally dazzling cast.

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion

Film goers can look forward to seeing Daniel Craig return, as well as new faces including Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kathryn Hahn.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.