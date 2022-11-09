Seann Walsh reveals real reason he is taking part In I'm a Celebrity as he makes reference to Strictly scandal The comedian will enter the jungle this week

Seann Walsh has spoken out about why he has decided to take part in I'm a Celebrity… four years after he hit headlines for his affair with pro dancer Katya Jones during his stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

The star, who was finally announced as late entry to the jungle on Monday night, revealed his partner Grace, with whom he is expecting his first child, influenced his decision.

"Grace is the main reason why I am doing I'm A Celebrity," he revealed.

"As you can imagine I was very scared after the last time I was on a big show because the fallout was not something you would want to go back to. Grace talked me into doing it. She convinced me it was the wrong attitude to have not doing it because I feared what people would think, but to do it because I would have a wonderful time."

He added: "People have voiced their feelings about me and I am hoping they will see I am very different. I want to create new memories."

The comedian also revealed he is excited at the prospect of a digital detox, since phones are not allowed in the jungle.

"I won't miss my phone," he told ITV. "But I will miss Grace and our dog. Grace is over the moon though as she gets to come to Australia!"

As for being crowned King of the jungle, Seann thinks it is highly unlikely this will happen. "I would be absolutely astounded," he confessed. "I tend to be someone who doesn't think about that sort of thing. I have learnt in life to take it as it comes and maybe not expect too much.

"I want to make some new friends and new memories and have a nice time."