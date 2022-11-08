How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2022 contestants getting paid? Boy George could be one of the show's highest-ever paid stars

The line-up for this year's series of I'm A Celebrity is certainly an impressive one and has been making headlines in recent weeks - but the question on many fans' lips is just how much are the stars getting paid?

From pop icon Boy George to former health secretary Matt Hancock, there are a fair number of big names camping out in the Australian jungle. Find out how much the celebs are taking home here…

How much do the I'm A Celeb contestants get paid?

While ITV does not disclose just how much the celebrity contestants get paid for appearing on the popular reality show, reports on how much the stars are making have been swirling around the internet. Find out the rumoured pay cheques of some of the biggest names in camp.

Matt Hancock

Conservative MP Matt Hancock is perhaps the most high-profile signing on this year's show and is reportedly set to rake in £400,000 from the show, according to The Sun. Although the specific amount has not been confirmed, a spokesperson for Matt Hancock told HELLO!: "Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia off the back of his appearance.

"He will also declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal."

Matt Hancock is set to make £400,000

Mike Tindall

Former England rugby player, Mike Tindall, is set to take home up to £150,000 for his stint in the jungle, reports have suggested. The 44-year-old, who is married to the late Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall, is the first royal family member to sign up for the show.

Mike Tindall is reportedly earning up to £150,000 from the show

Boy George

Pop icon Boy George could be the highest-ever paid contestant on the series as he is expected to earn close to £900,000 for his appearance, according to MailOnline.

Up until the singer's stint on the show, Deal or No Deal host Noel Edmonds was believed to be the best-paid star to date, raking in around £550,000 to appear in 2018.

Boy George could be the highest-ever paid contestant

Chris Moyles

Radio DJ Chris Moyles is reported to have secured a £250,000 pay packet for his time in the jungle, according to The Sun. The hefty fee makes him one of the highest-paid stars of the 2022 series.

While Chris has always "said no" to previous offers to join the line-up for past series, he spoke about his decision to sign up ahead of heading into the jungle. "Now I don’t know why I said yes," he said. "But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for! My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time."

Chris is reportedly being paid £250,000

As for the rest of the line-up - which includes footballer Jill Scott, Loose Women host and journalist Charlene White, Corrie star Sue Cleaver, A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, and comedian Seann Walsh - the details of their salaries are yet to be reported.

