I'm A Celeb's Seann Walsh: Everything you need to know - from early career to Strictly kiss scandal The comedian made headlines in 2018

Seann Walsh is rumoured to be one of this year's contestants on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The comedian is thought to be making his way Down Under to join the show as a late arrival along with former health secretary Matt Hancock. But how much do you know about the 36-year-old? Find out everything you need to know about Seann ahead of his jungle debut…

Who is Seann Walsh?

Seann Walsh is a comedian and actor, who is known for featuring on panel shows such as Mock The Week and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Seann won several awards early on in his career for his comedy. In 2012, he performed his stand-up show Seann to Be Wild at the Edinburgh Fringe, which he then toured the country with. His 2013 Fringe show The Lie-In King also received good press.

The comedian is perhaps best recognised for his stint on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018.

Sean was involved in one of the show's biggest-ever scandals when he was pictured kissing his dance partner, Katya Jones. At the time, the comedian was in a long-term relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries, while Katya was married to fellow professional dancer Neil Jones.

Seann was pictured kissing his dance partner Katya Jones in 2018

His relationship with Rebecca ended and he apologised on It Takes Two, saying: "I made a mistake, which I'm very sorry for - sorry for the hurt that I've caused. You never think about the extent of the damage that you’re going to do, in a moment of, you know the mistake that you’ve made."

He went on to say that while his relationship "wasn't perfect", he was "very sorry" for the way it ended. He added: "I feel it's also important for me to say that the people that know me the most, that love me, they know that I am not the person I'm being portrayed as. I'm still sorry for what I did, but it's very important for me to get that out there."

Seann's popularity suffered as a result of the scandal and the couple were voted out of the competition in week six.

His mental health was hugely affected by the incident and led to the comedian suffering with depression and severe anxiety.

Discussing the kiss on Backstage With Katherine Ryan earlier this year, Seann said: "What you are thinking about is, 'What have you done to someone?'"

Seann was previously in a relationship with Rebecca Humphries

"It's one thing doing that privately and I don't judge anyone, because everyone's got their own backstory, lives or whatever. It was horrific. It was crazy."

He also admitted that he is now unable to watch the BBC dancing show, saying it "messes my head up".

The comedian had previously spoken about how the incident had impacted his career on Mark Whittle's Take Flight podcast. In an episode that aired last year, he said: "I felt like I'd destroyed my dreams, who I was and why I got up in the day.

"And it's still all I think about. What my life could have been. What I could have made of myself is gone. And what do you do?"

