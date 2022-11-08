Everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity star Jill Scott's love life The football star is engaged

Former professional football player Jill Scott has been embracing her new life down under on this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The midfielder has already been dubbed a 'national treasure' after she masterfully tackled the show's first epic challenge – but who exactly is Jill? And what about her fiancée, Shelly Unitt?

WATCH: Jill Scott takes on the skyscraper challenge

Who is Jill Scott?

Jill is best known for her outstanding performance in the women's Euro 2022 team that went on to win the nail-biting competition. The Lioness kicked off her football career with her home city's women's team before joining Everton Women in 2006 and Manchester City in 2013.

Jill's career highlights include winning the Women's Super League title with City in 2017, scoring England's winner against Holland in the Euro 2009 semi-finals, and representing Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

The Lionesses made history with their Euros success

The sportswoman was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2020 New Year Honours, for services to women's football.

And in August this year, Jill retired as England's second-most capped international footballer (men and women). At the time, the 35-year-old said: "I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we're going to make this a celebration. No sad faces!! We've had too much fun for any tears."

Who is Jill's partner, Shelly Unitt?

37-year-old Shelly is the younger sister of former England footballer Rachel Unitt. Whilst details of their early relationship remain private, it's thought that the ladies established a close bond thanks to their shared passion for football.

Jill and Shelly are engaged

The duo live together in Manchester where they run a coffee shop called Boxx2Boxx. In March 2020, Shelly and Jill took their relationship to the next level and announced their engagement with a sweet social media post.

Alongside a photo of Shelly's stunning ring, Jill gushed: "The best coffee so far @shellyunitt".

In December 2020, Jill told her followers: "No engagement party as planned but hoping for an even bigger one next year! Feeling very grateful for our 4th Christmas together here’s to many more @shellyunitt."

The loved-up couple escaped to Croatia in August

And more recently, Shelly rallied behind Jill prior to her Jungle adventure. Over on Instagram, Jill's fiancée posted a throwback snap of the football star testing out a mock bushtucker trial involving cockroaches.

"Five years ago! if you put stuff out to the universe, it becomes a reality! @jillscottjs8 go and have lots of fun and good luck. You'll always be my queen," she touchingly penned in the caption.

