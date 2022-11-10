Chicago Fire fans convinced they've worked out major upcoming storyline

Chicago Fire fans are convinced that they've worked out a major upcoming storyline for season 11 - and we have a feeling they might be right!

Episode eight, which aired on NBC on Wednesday night, saw Stella Kidd reflect on her Girls on Fire program after one of her pupils, Macy, graduates from the Fire Academy.

There was one moment in particular that caught the attention of fans when Macy's mom asked Stella if she had children of her own, to which the Lieutenant responded: "I don't, no."

Viewers were quick to comment on the scene on Twitter, suggesting that the writers are hinting at a pregnancy in Stella's future.

One person wrote: "The Chicago Fire writers are so real for setting up these scenes to #stellaride becoming parents at the end of #chicagofire season 11," while another added: "When you think about how much kids are getting mentioned around stellaride this season."

A third viewer tweeted: "They keep hinting at stellaride having kids. I AM SERIOUSLY NOT OKAY," while another quoted Stella's response from the scene, before adding: "Imagine at the end of the season the answer being 'YES' that's just… insane."

Fans predicted a pregnancy in Stella's future

Considering Stella and her husband, Kelly Severide, have had their fair share of ups and downs over the seasons, it would be a heartwarming ending to series 11 if Stella was to fall pregnant.

Fans will remember the couple's honeymoon from hell in the season's premiere, which saw the pair's romantic cabin getaway interrupted by the drug gang that Kelly was due to testify against.

It looks like the duo will face some new problems in upcoming episodes, however, as co-showrunner, Andrea Newman, teased a few tough moments. "These two love each other with everything they've got, and support each other through thick and thin," she told TV Line. "But… there will be a few big wrenches thrown their way as the season progresses, so we'll have to see how they handle those."

