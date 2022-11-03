Chicago Fire stars' low-key weddings: From Jesse Spencer's home nuptials to Kara Killmer's ranch

Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo's wedding was a big storyline on Chicago Fire, but in the real world, the actors have kept their relationships largely private.

However, their co-stars Kara Killmer, Joe Minoso and more are happily married, so we've taken a look inside the Chicago Fire stars' off-screen weddings. From sparkly bridal gowns to Grand Canyon proposals and ranch nuptials, keep scrolling to see romantic photos and details…

Kara Killmer

The couple got engaged in the Grand Canyon

Actress Kara Killmer met her now-husband Andrew Cheney in 2015 when they worked together on the movie, Beyond the Mask. Andrew proposed at the Grand Canyon with the couple announcing the happy news by sharing a snap of Kara's sparkling ring.

While they have never shared any photos or details of their big day, they got married in May 2016, holding a celebration at Willow Creek Ranch.

Jesse Spencer

Jesse and Kali tied the knot in her home town

Captain Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer tied the knot with Kali Woodruff in 2020, six years after meeting at a music festival with friends. The former Neighbours star chose to have a small ceremony on 27 June – Kali's grandparents' wedding anniversary – in her home town of Neptune, Florida.

Kali was a stunning bride in a strapless wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline, a fitted silhouette and a lacy material.

Gushing about his new wife and their big day, Jesse told The Daily Telegraph: "Despite a spike in COVID, a venue change, a Saharan dust plume, not to mention a torrential thunderstorm, we made it across the line on our wedding day, and I'm a very lucky man."

Joe Minoso

Joe's bride Caitlin looked stunning in her embellished gown

After meeting on the set of Chicago Fire back in 2013, actor Joe Minoso and makeup artist Caitlin Murphy Miles got married in 2016.

Their wedding catering company, Inspired Catering and Events, took to Twitter to share a photo of the happy couple, with Joe wearing a white waistcoat and black suit jacket while Caitlin rocked a stunning sparkly fitted wedding dress with a low V-neck.

David Eigenberg

David and Chrysti got married in 2002

David Eigenberg and his wife Chrysti met at an army base in Virginia where Chrysti was working shortly after the 9/11 attacks.

He admitted to The Day that it was love at first sight. "I met her; it just hit me. That had never happened to me before. It just hit me at the core. Meeting my wife was something that I never anticipated and turned my cart from — I wouldn’t say narcissism — but definitely self-involvement to that outside myself; that I wanted to commit myself to being engaged with somebody else — except just myself," he said.

They tied the knot in 2002 at the Russian Samovar in Manhattan, but they have kept the photos under wraps.

