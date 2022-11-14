NCIS star Mark Harmon's son Sean ties the knot – see the first look at lavish wedding Congratulations!

Congratulations are in order for Mark Harmon's son, Sean, and his fiancee Courtney Prather as the pair recently tied the knot! The NCIS star's son, who is his eldest from his marriage to Pam Dawber, and his bride jetted off to the Maldives for a very lavish wedding.

Courtney reposted a video shared by a friend to her Instagram Stories over the weekend which showed her embracing her new husband as they danced the night away with friends.

Courtney was seen looking stunning in a short white laced evening dress while Sean was wearing a white linen shirt and matching trousers. The caption read: "Congrats to The Harmons!"

Another clip showed Sean getting ready to take a shot during their evening celebrations with a caption that read: "When the bride says 'Come on we're going down together', you listen."

The pair married in the Maldives

Courtney has been sharing some stunning pictures from their time in the Maldives ahead of their wedding. One post saw the LA-based producer with her feet up outside their villa as she wrote: "Channeling this vibe during wedding prep madness.

"The Maldives had the most magical sunrises and sunsets. If you go, it’s totally worth the splurge for an overwater bungalow, even if just for a few nights."

Mark Harmon is a proud father

Sean and Courtney have been engaged since July 2021 and Sean's famous dad, Mark, had a sweet role in the moment Courtney said 'Yes'. Posting snaps from the gorgeous proposal on Instagram, she explained that the horse who was a big part of their engagement photoshoot was actually Mark's horse, Half n' Half.

"Also we found out the next morning that the horse 'officiating' the proposal was Sean's dad's horse for years and years called Half n’ Half and it made it all the more special," she wrote in the caption at the time.

