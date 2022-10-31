NCIS' very famous cameo you may have forgotten - and Mark Harmon was involved! The actor played Leroy Gibbs on the show

NCIS has seen many famous faces have cameo appearances on the show over the years, but one really stood out to fans back in 2016.

The show saw a very famous face appear in season 13, in episode 22, Homefront. Agent Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and wife of a marine, Ann Marshall, played by Reiko Aylesworth, were welcomed to the White House.

What's more, none other that Michelle Obama made an appearance in the special episode. Ann was seen speaking to a woman in the show, and it quickly transpired that it was the former FLOTUS.

VIDEO: Mark Harmon's character Leroy Gibbs faces massive twist in teasy trailer

The character then told Michelle that she didn't feel as alone anymore after seeing everyone at the meeting, to which Barack Obama's wife replied: "Because you're not alone Ann. One of the reasons we hold these roundtables is to stay connected to our military families."

Mark's character then arrived to the conversation, with Michelle continuing: "I have been briefed on everything you have done for Ann's family and from what I've heard, you've gone above and beyond. We know the sacrifices our military families are making and it doesn't go unnoticed. Nor do the sacrifices of our veterans."

NCIS has seen many famous cameos - memorably featuring Michelle Obama

Michelle's big moment on the hit show went down a treat with fans at the time, and the show was more than made up that she agreed to take part.

At the time, showrunner Gary Glasberg told E! News that Michelle's cameo began when writers decided to pitch a story involving Joining Forces, the organisation Michelle and Dr. Jill Biden founded to provide support for the families of service members.

Joining Forces was about to celebrate its fifth anniversary at the time, making it even more fitting.

He said: “Whenever we can do a story that supports and explains the difficulties that our military families, we embrace it and we want people to understand. This was natural for us.”

NCIS has been going for 20 years

What's more, NCIS became the first film production outside of a new organisation to film inside the White House.

“The West Wing filmed outside, other shows have filmed outside, but we actually went in and had an extraordinary day filming this scene," he said.

“She was just wonderful and welcoming and I can’t thank her enough for what she did for our crew.”

Michelle, meanwhile, told Extra she had a great time on the show, calling it her "acting debut".

