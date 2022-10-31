NCIS: LA: Where were Kensi Blye and Marty Deeks in latest episode?

NCIS: LA returned to screens on Sunday evening and fans were pleased to see their favorite crime drama back – but some viewers watching at home were quick to share their frustration over the absence of two beloved characters.

Kensi Blye and Marty Deeks, an on-screen couple played by Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen respectively, were noticeably missing from episode four of season 14 titled, Dead Stick, despite being central characters. Instead, episode four saw the rest of the NCIS team investigate a plane crash.

But fans need not worry as there's no indication that the actors are leaving the show and Marty even makes an appearance in the promotional video for episode five, so fans can look forward to having him back on screens very soon.

The pair have been missing from episodes before when the scripts have focused on other storylines. Daniela has also been busy adding strings to her bow and, earlier this year, stepped behind the camera to direct some episodes for season 13.

Kensi and Deeks are fan favorites on the show

For those yet to watch this week's episode, the synopsis read: "When Aiden Hanna's plane crashes and he is accused of being at fault for the accident, the NCIS team must investigate to clear his name; Rountree considers how he wants to handle the aftermath of the incident with the LAPD."

Viewers took to social media to share their upset over not having the fan-favorite couple on screens. One person said: "This season is getting really frustrating. Every week, half the cast seems to be missing. And when there, the regular teams are not working together. What is going on?"

Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen on NCIS: LA

Another wrote: "It's a good episode, however leaving out main characters each week is getting old. The newer characters stories are weak. Sorry, but as a fan from episode one, losing @barrettfoa and @reneefelicesmith, Linda Hunt's semi-retirement, and missing main characters each are detrimental. Just an opinion."

A third tweeted: "Good ep of NCIS: LA tonight (I liked the story with the three Hanna men) although I really missed having Deeks and Kensi around tonight. Hope they're featured a lot next week to make up for this week! #NCISLA #Densi."

