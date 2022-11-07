NCIS: Mark Harmon played huge part in son’s engagement to partner - details 

Mark Harmon’s son Sean and his fiancee Courtney Prather got engaged back in July 2021 - and the NCIS star himself had a sweet part to play in the beautiful moment!

Posting snaps from the gorgeous proposal, Courtney explained that the horse who was a big part of their engagement photoshoot was actually Mark’s horse, Half n’ Half. Cute! She wrote: "A few more because the horses were the real stars of this show. The last photo is like “girl, let us check out that ring!” Try and convince me otherwise. Also we found out the next morning that the horse 'officiating' the proposal was Sean’s dad’s horse for years and years called Half n’ Half and it made it all the more special."

She shared a snap of the ring following the sweet proposal which read: "A million times YES. I can’t wait for a lifetime of adventures with my best friend. I freaking love you Harmon."

Sean also shared a snap from the special occasion, writing: "Ahhh here it goes! To my very literal ride-or-die, badass, babe sandwich of a partner. Our adventures have taken us from the frosty fjords of Iceland to shipwrecks in the Indian Ocean.

"There is nothing in this world we can’t do together and nothing in this world I would want to do without you. I promise we have barely begun, and to the ends of the earth and beyond we will go. Welcome to the family my love. There is nowhere else you belong more."

Congrats to the sweet couple!

The pair are tying the knot very soon, with Courtney’s recent post revealing that the pair would be saying 'I do' in November. Sharing a snap of them sharing a kiss in the Maldives, she wrote: "Congrats @seanharmon99, only one week til the best day of your life." We can’t wait to see their nuptials!

