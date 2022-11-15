Len Goodman announces shock on-air decision to step away from Dancing with the Stars The dance legend will definitely be missed!

Len Goodman has been an inspiration on Dancing with the Stars since it first began in 2005, which is why his latest decision will certainly come as a shock and moment of sadness.

While speaking with host Tyra Banks during the season 31 semi-finals, he said: "This will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars."

The announcement was met with loud gasps and upset reactions from members of the audience and the contestants.

"I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show," he continued.

He then explained the reasoning behind his move away from the screen, adding: "But I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."

The cheers then grew deafening as he sweetly thanked the DWTS family "for such a wonderful experience for me," saying that he was looking forward to the following week's finale.

Len announced his decision to leave Dancing with the Stars

Even the judges were on their feet, embracing Len and giving him a standing ovation while celebrating his years of dedication to the show and the dance world.

Tyra termed Len a "living legend," even sharing how many of the pros have grown up watching the head judge, with some having even been judged by him as kids.

She continued: "You've inspired generations around the globe through your passion, through your expertise, and through your laser focused eye.

"And they are going to carry on that commitment of excellence forever. A legend."

The dance pro has been there since the show's inaugural season in 2005

Bruno even started to shout "they love you!" loudly, and the cheers continued to grow even as Tyra tried to move the show along, with Len standing up to wave to and thank the audience.

