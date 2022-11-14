When is the Dancing With the Stars 2022 final? Find out more about the grand finale here…

Dancing With the Stars is nearing the end of the 2022 series and the competition has never been fiercer. Each week the celebrities and their professional partners have been wowing the audiences and judges alike with their brilliant routines.

We're yet to find out which lucky couple will be lifting the iconic Glitterball trophy but if you're wanting to know a bit more about what to expect, look no further…

WATCH: A look back at Aaron Carter's time on the show

When is the final of Dancing With the Stars?

The final of Dancing With the Stars season 31 will air on Monday 21 November. The semi-finals will take place on Monday and will see six couples compete for a place in the grand finale.

Not only will the celebrities and their professional partners perform two routines, there will also be two couples who wave goodbye to the show and their opportunity to compete in the final, as only four couples can battle it out in next week's final.

The final will air on Monday 21 November

Who are the semi-finalists in this year's Dancing With the Stars?

The lineup and performances for the semi-finals are as follows: Wayne Brady and Witney Carson will dance as Paso Doble before going on to perform a Viennese Waltz.

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas will also dance a Viennese Waltz before doing a paso doble. Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater will do the Cha-Cha before taking on the Paso.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart will do their Viennese Waltz before then performing a Samba. Shangela and Gleb Savchenko will do a Paso first, and a Viennese Waltz second. And Gabby Widney and Val Chmerkovskiy will do the waltz before their Paso.

The quater-final will see another double elimination

Last week, the show was tinged with sadness as it paid tribute to former DWTS contestant Aaron Carter following his death on November 4.

"This past weekend, we lost Aaron Carter. And the team here at Dancing with the Stars recalls the fun and the energy he brought to the show, to this ballroom. And we offer our sincere condolences to his family," said host Tyra Banks.

Dancing With the Stars' semi-final airs on Monday at 8 pm ET on Disney+.

