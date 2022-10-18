DWTS' Len Goodman angers fans after upsetting decision on latest episode The British head judge was not the night's favorite

Len Goodman has established a reputation for himself as a tough judge on Dancing with the Stars, sweet but unafraid to deliver harsh critiques.

However, he had nothing but praise in the latest installment of the new season for couple Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, the season's frontrunners.

Having consistently earned high scores since the very first week, the pair reached an all-new high after their contemporary performance as part of their Most Memorable Year performance.

"This was really contemporary, it really was," Len said of their routine. "Charli, it doesn't matter what Mark throws at you, you always cope brilliantly well."

Given the performance tackled the TikTok star's struggles with anxiety and depression, it also left the audience and judges in tears.

When it came time for the scores, a majority of the panel was unanimous in their praise, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli all delivering 10s, the first of the season.

Charli and Mark ended their night with a near-perfect score

However, Len held back, instead giving the duo a 9, and despite the high score, the longing was palpable on Charli's face, who broke into tears after each 10.

Fans on social media were not happy with the decision that ultimately kept them from getting the season's first perfect score.

"Len Goodman I am coming for you," one said on Twitter, while another wrote: "LEN GOODMAN THAT WAS PERFECT WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT," and a third also said: "LEN GOODMAN AND THAT 9 #dwts."

The honor of the first perfect score went to Selma Blair, who danced her final routine of the season as she announced she would be exiting the show due to health difficulties, but left with a perfect 40 in her scorecard.

Selma's exit was the night's most emotional moment

The night was an emotional one all-around, as each contestant got to tell their own life story through the dances, and many scored season-bests with their routines.

