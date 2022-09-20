Len Goodman pays tribute to the Queen in emotional comment on DWTS The Strictly judge was grateful

Len Goodman may be well known Stateside for his turn as the head judge on Dancing with the Stars, but he is a British icon through and through.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba in tears during DWTS premiere as she praises Selma Blair's performance

The professional dancer appeared on the 31st season premiere for the Disney+ show in full style, back to his usual slate of tough love.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast

However, he also had a rare moment of vulnerability and candid admiration near the end of the show right before the results were announced.

Right before Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro revealed the fates for each dancing duo, Len gushed over the level of performances in the premiere.

MORE: Len Goodman divides fans on DWTS with decision that ends in tears

"I cannot any season where week one, I'm giving out eights or sevens. Even the ones I didn't mark as well, they've got great potential and continue on a journey that's going to be fantastic," he said.

However, he also took a moment to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II recently in a show of gratitude for his American followers.

Len shared his gratitude for the prayers honoring the late Queen

"May I also say," he added, elaborating: "Thank you to America for all your kind thoughts and words about the passing of the Queen."

The show kicked off on Monday night with a historic premiere episode, the first live streamed show on the platform, amid the first of the shake-ups.

MORE: Here are the contestants for Dancing with the Stars season 31

MORE: Len Goodman opens up about former co-stars as he says they need to 'respect' each other

It also featured Tyra's first time with her new co-host Alfonso, the season 19 mirrorball winner plus her close friend and previous co-star.

The night saw the sad elimination of the first celebrity contestant, Sex and the City star Jason Lewis and his professional partner Peta Murgatroyd.

Jason Lewis was the season's first eliminated contestant

However, it also set a precedent for an early frontrunner, that being TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio, earning the night's highest score with her pro Mark Ballas.

The episode was a divisive one, however, as the judging panel were frequently booed over their harsh critiques and lower scores, particularly from Len.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.