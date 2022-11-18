Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg reveals his hopes of wife joining the show The TV star would love to work with his wife Jenny McCarthy

In a sweet moment, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg has revealed his dream love interest on the hit CBS show, and it's none other than his wife, Jenny McCarthy.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 53-year-old couldn't help but gush over his wife of eight years, who currently stars on The Masked Singer.

Sharing a clip from the interview on his Instagram stories, Donnie replies:

"Well there is an actress out there who I would love to be my romantic interest on the show and her name is Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. She has a job though on another hit show so I don't think that's gonna work out."

One of Hollywood's best-loved couples, the pair started dating in 2013 before announcing their engagement in 2014.

In an idyllic wedding held at Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois, Donnie and Jenny tied the knot during an intimate ceremony attended by 90 guests.

The couple married in a romantic ceremony in 2014

Surrounded by red roses and candles, the bride was walked down the aisle by her son Evan, whom she shares with ex-husband, John Mallory Asher. Dressed in a custom corseted Di Santo gown, Jenny couldn't have looked more beautiful.

Speaking about his new bride, Donnie told US Weekly: "I won the lottery."

Donnie surprised Jenny with a vow renewal on their seventh anniversary

More recently, the couple renewed their vows in a ceremony held on their seventh anniversary in 2021. Posting a number of photos from their renewal on his Instagram, Donnie wrote in the caption:

"#HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years — no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg. To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed. Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly. You are my soul mate in every way. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you. I love you Lady. Thank you Reverend Ray McElroy (aka @bellboy47), my friend and Minister, for helping me surprise my wife again (got ya baby) and for gracing us with your wisdom and your blessing. 'Seven = Completion. Perfection'. So grateful to be able to 'renew' gods amazing blessing for another year. On to forever. HappyAnniversaryJenny!"

