Who is Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan's husband? All the details

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan may portray a divorced mom-of-one in the hit CBS police procedural drama – but her real life couldn't be further from her on-screen alter-ego.

The actress is happily married to husband Andrew Frankel after they tied the knot in 2015 following her relationship with NFL quarterback – and Gisele Bundchen's now-husband – Tom Brady.

WATCH: Tom Selleck reveals favorite Blue Bloods moment

Bridget prefers to keep her personal life to herself, but she has opened up on occasion about her life of wedded bliss and her love for her husband – but what do we know about Andrew? Keep reading to find out…

Who is Bridget Moynahan's husband?

Bridget is married to businessman Andrew Frankel who is the co-president of his family-owned firm, Stuart Frankel & Co. According to the company's website, the firm is New York Stock Exchange's oldest independent broker.

Andrew joined the company in 1993 after gaining a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Bridget is married to businessman Andrew Frankel

When did Bridget Moynahan and Andrew Frankel get engaged?

The couple got engaged in April 2015 after meeting through a mutual friend. Andrew proposed with a vintage estate engagement ring from Fred Leighton on a "romantic getaway" in Puerto Rico, Bridget's stylist, Basia Zamorska, told People at the time.

When did Bridget Moynahan and Andrew Frankel get married?

Bridget and Andrew tied the knot just six months after their engagement in October 2015. The couple surprised friends with their nuptials, inviting them to Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, New York, under the guise they were having a harvest moon ceremony.

Bridget and Andrew married in 2015

The Sex and the City actress confirmed their marriage on Instagram, sharing a photo of her and her new husband in their wedding attire alongside the message: "Oh, by the way, guess what I just did @johndolanphotog #sohappy #perfection #friends #family #forever."

Do Bridget Moynahan and Andrew Frankel have children?

While Bridget and Andrew don't have children of their own, they are both parents from previous relationships. Bridget has a son, Jack, with her ex-partner Tom Brady. Andrew, meanwhile, has three sons from his past relationship.

