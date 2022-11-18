Daisy May Cooper reveals shock twists ahead for Am I Being Unreasonable season two The TV star spoke to HELLO! about the new season

After making its debut on BBC One, Daisy May Cooper's comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable? went down a treat with fans, not to mention critics, and now that season two is underway, we caught up with the leading lady herself for all the details

Speaking to the TV star on the red carpet at Winter Wonderland, we asked Daisy what fans can expect from the new series, and it turns out there are plenty of twists and turns in store.

"Oh my god, season two - there's so many things that you think that you know about season one that you don't," she said.

"Honestly, there's lots of stuff that you've missed, and also…well I've got to be really, really careful but there's lots of stuff that you have completely missed. We couldn't have written it for season two without already having season one."

Daisy May Cooper created the series with her co-star and friend Selin Hizli

It was back in October that the BBC first announced the show's return, and Daisy's response was both heartwarming and hilarious:

"When we first started writing this show we never dreamed it would get commissioned, let alone get another series. We're so grateful to everyone who has watched it and we promise we will work our hardest to make the second series even better than the first…It's gonna hit you with all the grace and decorum of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on."

Season one of Am I Being Unreasonable? received critical acclaim

Set in a sleepy suburban village, the first season of Am I Being Unreasonable? followed mum-of-one Nic (played by Daisy May Cooper) as she navigates a passionless marriage with her husband Dan, while grieving the loss of her brother-in-law Alex, whom she had been having an affair with.

Adding to Nic's on-going trauma, she also struggles with her new friendship with Jen (played by Selin Hizli), another mum from her son's school, who isn't quite what she seems.

