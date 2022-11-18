Is I'm a Celebrity's Matt Hancock about to join Celebrity SAS? It would make a Bushtucker Trial look like a breeze!

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is currently one of the celebrities braving the jungle on I'm a Celebrity, but could the politician find himself on a different reality show?

READ: Prince William reveals if he wants Mike Tindall to win I’m a Celebrity

Matt has reportedly signed to be on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and given what celebrities go through on that show, it makes any Bushtucker trial look like a breeze! The show, which began airing in 2015, is notoriously difficult testing those who compete with a gruelling selection process similar to what those who apply to join the SAS go through.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Hancock makes his I'm a Celebrity debut - and Seann Walsh can't contain himself

Several celebrities who have taken part on the show have had to medically withdraw, including The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks who knocked himself out during a task that saw him jump from a helicopter into the sea.

EXCLUSIVE: Ronan Keating reveals why Mike Tindall is 'struggling' on I'm a Celebrity

MORE: Ant and Dec set record straight on I'm a Celebrity 'rule breaking' after fans complain

The politician has reportedly signed for a series that is yet to air, but a spokesperson for Channel 4 told Metro earlier this month: "In the best traditions of the SAS, this mission is confidential. However, full details will be released when the series broadcasts next year."

Matt would not be the first politician to take part in the show, as his former colleague Louise Mensch appeared in the first series and voluntarily withdrew.

The Bushtucker trials will have prepared Matt for the show

Matt has already caused some drama for his decision to take part in I'm a Celebrity, with the politician losing the Conservative Party whip for his appearance.

He has also been confronted by fellow castmates during his time in the jungle including Loose Women star Charlene White, A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas and Culture Club singer Boy George, who has not minced his words when talking with the politician.

READ: I'm a Celebrity's most controversial contestants from Boy George's arrest to Seann Walsh's Strictly kiss

MORE: When is I'm A Celebrity's first eviction? Find out after Ant and Dec make announcement

After being asked to wash some potatoes by camp leader Matt, Boy George said in a Bush Telegraph segment: "Matt was seen getting a little bit feisty earlier on when we were about to cook the meal.

"The bag came down and there were some potatoes and Matt started telling everyone he wanted them washed. I was like 'oh, she's loving this little bit of power'."

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.