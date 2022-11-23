Douglas Henshall's Shetland replacement finally confirmed – and fans have same reaction The show has revealed who will be the new lead...

The BBC have confirmed who will be replacing Douglas Henshall on the crime drama Shetland – and fans have had the same reaction.

MORE: Shetland star Douglas Henshall reveals reason behind shock exit

Announcing the news via a press statement, the broadcasting company said: "Ashley Jensen will lead the cast of acclaimed BBC murder mystery drama Shetland when it returns for its next series in 2023, it was announced today."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shetland season seven was Douglas Henshall's final outing at Jimmy Perez

The statement then revealed further about the role Ashley would be taking on for series eight, explaining that the actress will be playing DI Ruth Calder, a native Shetlander who, after 20 years working for the Met in London, returns to the isles to take on gritty cases.

Similar to Douglas' DI Jimmy Perez, the new lead will work closely alongside DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh, who is played by Alison O'Donnell, as the pair join forces to solve crimes in the local area.

MORE: Shetland star Douglas Henshall issues statement after 'extraordinary amount' of online abuse

MORE: The shocking Shetland season seven finale and what happened to Jimmy Perez explained

Ashley Jensen is joining the cast of Shetland

Fans were quick to share their reaction to Ashely joining the cast and it seems many are pleased! One person wrote: "Great. That will get me watching. Wasn't sure after Douglas He shall left. A brilliant choice, love her as Agatha Raisin."

A second agreed, tweeting: "Yes!! Delighted to see this. LOVE Ashley Jensen, who I wanted to be, age 14, after seeing her play Sandy in Prime of Miss Jean Brodie on a school trip to Aberdeen's HMT. Brilliant for Shetland and Scottish telly drama. Can't wait!" A third added: "Amazing! Love Ashley Jenson! What a legend!! Xxx."

Douglas Henshall won't be back for series eight

Ashley, who is a familiar face to TV fans thanks to her leading role as Agatha Raisin as well as her work alongside Ricky Gervais in Extras and After Life, expressed her delight at landing the role.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Shetland as DI Ruth Calder," the Ugly Betty star said. "It's such a hugely successful show and I am aware I have very big boots to fill since the departure of DI Perez, who was very much loved by fans of the show."

She continued: "There will be a different dynamic with Ruth amongst the regular characters and a few more new interesting characters to enjoy."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.