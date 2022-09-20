Shetland star Douglas Henshall reveals next project following season seven exit - and fans are pleased The actor is set to star in a play

Shetland star Douglas Henshall left viewers devastated when the final episode of series seven aired, marking his last appearance as beloved detective, Jimmy Perez.

MORE: The shocking Shetland season seven finale and what happened to Jimmy Perez explained

However, fans will soon be able to see the actor in his next project, which will see him take to the stage later this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy season seven?

Sharing the news on Twitter on Sunday, the actor revealed that he has arrived in London to start rehearsals for a play he is due to star in at the Hampstead Theatre from October.

He wrote: "Back in London to start work on the phenomenal new play by Rona Munro 'Mary' directed by Roxana Silbert at Hampstead Theatre. Come and see it if you can."

Fans were pleased with the announcement and took to the comments section to express their excitement. One person wrote: "Rona Munro is an amazing writer, this sounds like an essential play to see," while another added: "Best of luck with it. I'm sure it will be great."

MORE: Shetland's Mark Bonnar has a very famous wife - and you might recognise her!

MORE: Shetland star Douglas Henshall reveals reason behind shock exit

A third commented: "Very cool! Congrats! I wish the play a lot of success."

The finale of Shetland series seven aired last week

The new production, which premieres on 21 October, is a political thriller which tells the story of James Melville, a real-life Scottish diplomat who lived during the rule of Mary, Queen of Scots.

The synopsis for the play reads: "It's 1567. Meet James Melville, an intelligent, charismatic and skilled diplomat who is also one of the most loyal servants of Mary Stuart, the troubled Queen of Scots.

"It's a time of political turmoil and the shocking crimes he has witnessed have shaken him. Now he needs to decide who's guilty, who’s innocent, and who is too dangerous to accuse.

Douglas is set to star in a new play in October

"Change is coming, but at what price?"

Douglas is set to star as James while The Control Room's Rona Morison will play Agnes and Slow Horses actor Brian Vernel will play the role of Thompson.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.