I'm a Celebrity's Mike Tindall shares details into dating Zara Tindall

Mike and Zara Tindall are a royal power couple, and on Thursday's edition of I'm a Celebrity, the rugby star opened up about their early dating life.

As he and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner sat in camp, the actor struck up conversation and asked whether Mike had ever been to Buckingham Palace. The royal confirmed that he had been there "more than most" and conversation quickly turned to whether Mike was aware that Zara was a member of the royal family before they began dating.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall speaks about Prince Harry and Zara to I'm a Celeb campmates

Mike responded: "Yeah, because I know she's Princess Anne's daughter. Princess Anne is patron of Scottish Rugby."

Owen then asked whether he had felt any "pressure" admitting that he would feel "nervous" if a girl told him that she was a royal.

Thankfully, Mike didn't have to worry about this, as he explained: "We were friends first and then William and Harry were massive England fans at the time, so we’d met them numerous times. Met more of the family than you'd normally have met of the woman you start dating."

The royal has previously shared some stories about his and Zara's time together during his jungle adventure.

Speaking inside the main camp, Mike explained that the pair met in Sydney in 2003. "I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final," he said. "I was [expletive] off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney].

"They'd met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting from there."

Owen replied: "So if you never got dropped you never would have met her?" to which Mike responded: "Best decision of Clive Woodward's life."

The dad-of-three then went on to give details about his first date with Zara. "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.