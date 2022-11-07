Zara Tindall WILL fly to Australia to support husband Mike Tindall on I'm A Celeb The royal couple have been married since 2011

I'm A Celebrity 2022 is finally underway, and Mike Tindall is already emerging as a firm favourite amongst fans following his debut.

MORE: Royals taking part in TV shows: from King Charles III to Mike Tindall and Meghan Markle

Mike has flown to Australia as one of this year's celebrity campmates - and it seems his family will soon be following suit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Haskell reveals Zara Tindall will travel to Australia

Good friend James Haskell – who took part in the 2019 series – appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday and spoke about Mike's support group.

READ: Zara Tindall makes rare comments about home life with kids Mia, Lena and Lucas

MORE: Revealed: Mike Tindall's incredibly close bond with the royal family

Asked by Susanna Reid whether Zara will be travelling to Oz to cheer on her husband, James replied: "Yeah, yeah, I think she'll be out there. Hopefully!"

Mike and Zara have been married since 2011

Mike and Zara – the Queen's granddaughter - have been married since 2011 and together share three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas. It's not known whether the youngsters will also make the journey.

READ: Mike Tindall reveals biggest regret about his relationship with the Queen

MORE: Mike Tindall's reassuring words for Meghan Markle revealed

Fans of the show will no doubt be hoping for some insider information when it comes to the royal family. But according to James, that's very unlikely to happen. Asked if Mike will mind what he says, the former rugby star replied: "Yes, I think so. You always do.

Mike has a very close bond with the royal family

"But Mike's quite a private guy anyway," he continued. "I think he's part of one of the most famous and best families in the world…."

READ: Mike Tindall holds back tears as he discusses tributes left to the Queen

MORE: Mike Tindall breaks silence after emotional appearance at Queen's state funeral

It comes after Mike revealed it was James who had convinced him to take part in the show.

James Haskell convinced Mike to take part in the show

Chatting to ITV, Princess Anne's son-in-law said: "It is sinking in now that I am taking part. I am ready to rumble! I have been asked on numerous occasions to take part. The timing was right this year and Hask (James) did the show and he had been talking about it."

He continued: "I am eight years out of the game now so I am a bit more realistic about food, but I know James said the lack of food can sometimes be hard. But at least with the eating trials, you get food in you! It might not taste very nice but at least it is serving a purpose and giving you a protein intake. Bring on those challenges."

Mike has said he will miss his wife and children

He also spoke briefly about his wife Zara and their children, saying: "First and foremost, I will miss my family. I will miss my bed too and a nice breakfast."

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.