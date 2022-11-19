I'm A Celebrity fans question Zara Tindall's appearance after campmates' family photo is released A new photo has been released on Twitter

With the I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! final set to take place on Sunday 27 November, the campmates' families and friends have officially touched down in Australia. Celebrating their arrival, the ITV show's official account shared a sweet snap of the group on Twitter – and it's sparked a huge reaction from fans.

RELATED: Why Zara Tindall's £140k engagement ring from Mike is more practical than other royals'

While some attempted to guess which family members and friends were connected to each celebrity campmate, there was one question in particular that continued to pop up – where was Zara Tindall?

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall reveals 'boozy' first date with wife Zara

After noticing that Mike Tindall's wife was absent from the group photo, one wrote: "Dammit I wanted Zara to be here."

"No Zara?" added another. Meanwhile, a third asked: "Who's there for Mike?"

MORE: Mike Tindall reveals details about wife Zara Tindall's dramatic home birth

READ: Inside I'm A Celeb star Mike Tindall and Zara's touching love story and 'shock value' proposal

Earlier this month, Mike's good friend James Haskell – who took part in the 2019 series – appeared on Good Morning Britain, and spoke about Mike's support group.

Asked by Susanna Reid whether Zara will be travelling to Oz to cheer on her husband, James replied: "Yeah, yeah, I think she'll be out there. Hopefully!"

It's official... The Campmate's family and friends have arrived in the jungle 🙌🌴 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/NwC1fa437H — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 18, 2022

Fans quickly noticed that Zara Tindall was absent from the group photo

Mike and Zara – the Queen's granddaughter - have been married since 2011 and share three children together, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas. It's not known whether the youngsters will also make the journey.

Prior to entering the jungle, Mike had shared one thing about his appearance that Zara was particularly concerned about.

Earlier this month Mike's friend James Haskell hinted that Zara could travel to Australia for the final

Speaking from Australia, he said: "Zara's biggest worry is how loud I am when I eat. She will be very happy if someone comments about how loud I breathe when I eat because it's always a point that she brings up. When your nose has been mangled as much as mine it is just a by-product."

He also revealed that his wife was more than happy for him to take part in this year's series:

Mike has revealed Zara's ongoing support for his decision to enter the jungle

"Zara gets it and supports it," Mike said, "with both our careers, she goes away competing for weeks at a time and I always went on tours for three, four weeks in the summer, so our relationship has always been built to deal with that and we're good at compartmentalising and finding ways to deal with it."

Hopefully, we'll see Zara arrive in Australia for their upcoming reunion in the next week.

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.