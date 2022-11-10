Rugby ace Mike Tindall and wife Zara are doting parents to their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, but it was the birth of their final child that caused some drama.

Mike had previously shared details about the dramatic birth on his podcast, The Good, the Bad and the Rugby, but on Thursday night's edition of I'm a Celebrity he shared some more details with fellow campmate Owen Warner. As Owen and Boy George discussed waxing, the Hollyoaks actor joked: "I'm not saying it would be worse than childbirth!"

Mike Tindall reveals 'boozy' first date with wife Zara

Opening up about the birth of his son, Mike explained: "Lucas was rapid. Third one. As we got our stuff to go to hospital, she got out of the bath, she could barely stand, she was shaking. The midwife was like, 'She's not making the hospital.'

"She was like, 'You don't want to be delivering in the car.' Into the gym, two gym mats down in the bathroom. But yeah."

The experience was incredibly painful for Zara, but it also turned out that Mike shared in some of the pain, as he added: "She almost choked me to death. You can't say anything can you? 'Can you let go, you’re really hurting me?!'"

Lucas arrived in a dramatic fashion

Previously Mike had opened up about the positives of Zara's home birth, sharing: "The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon as he's wrapped up, he's skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we're doing."

Mike said that their daughters were elsewhere for the day because Zara had been having contractions through the night.

The dad-of-three has been impressing his campmates throughout his time in the jungle, most notably with an incredible rap.

Mike has been impressing his campmates

After telling journalist Charlene White that he knew all the words to Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice as well as Boom! Shake The Room by DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, the former rugby player was encouraged to perform a rendition of the two songs.

Charlene said to Mike: "You can't tell me that and I don't announce it."

Mike then proceeded to rap while his fellow campmates joined in on the backing vocals.

Impressed by his amazing talent, DJ Chris Moyles renamed Mike "Vanilla Mike".

