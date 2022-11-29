Strictly's Ellie Taylor reveals her 2022 winner during tearful exit interview Fans were sobbing while watching the star say goodbye

Strictly Come Dancing's Ellie Taylor left fans in floods of tears on Monday evening as she and her dance partner Johannes Radebe took a seat on the It Takes Two sofa to say goodbye to the show.

But it was the moment that the Ted Lasso star revealed her winner of the 2022 series that left viewers particularly emotional.

Chatting to Janette about who she would like to see lift the trophy, Ellie, who had been crying throughout the interview, said: "I would love for Helen to [win]. She's my bestie and I think it would a wonderful end to the year for her.

The comedian continued: "She's worked so hard and she's really blossomed and I've loved watching her do that." Many watching at home were moved by Ellie's words and took to social media to react to the sweet bond between her and Helen.

Ellie and Johannes were sad to say goodbye to Strictly

One fan tweeted their sadness: "Ellie and Helen are actual real confirmed besties and Helen's had A Year and Ellie's like all of us rooting for her and wanting to see her flourish because she just deserves the world, but now Ellie's out they don't get to see each other every week #strictly", accompanied with a screenshot of Johannes crying.

Another wrote: "I've loved Ellie and Helen's friendship soo much #ItTakesTwo #strictly," as a third said: "Team Hellie for life. Helen Skelton and Ellie Taylor besties til the end #strictly."

Meanwhile, a fourth was emotional watching the interview as they wrote: "Good grief, sobbing again at Ellie and Jojo on #ItTakesTwo #Strictly."

Ellie said she was rooting for Helen to win

Ellie and Johannes found themselves in the bottom two on Saturday night against Fleur East and Vito Coppola. After performing their jive for the second time, the judges voted unanimously to save Fleur.

Johannes paid tribute to Ellie afterwards on Instagram, writing: "This show is a magical journey of discovery and this year I got to share it with a wonderfully funny, witty, down to earth and much loved dancing partner.

"We leave with some beautiful memories. From our first dance, until the last, you have been one of a kind. You have been my whole world for 10 weeks - what a truly delightful honour."

