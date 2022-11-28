Strictly's Johannes Radebe breaks silence following exit - former partner John Whaite sends comforting response The pair found themselves in the dance-off on Sunday

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has broken his silence after being eliminated from the competition on Sunday night along with his celeb partner, Ellie Taylor.

The couple were the latest pairing to hang up their dancing shoes after finding themselves in the bottom two on Sunday night alongside Fleur East and Vito Coppola, who the judges decided deserved to stay.

Taking to Instagram following the results show, Johannes penned a heartfelt tribute to Ellie, writing: "This show is a magical journey of discovery and this year I got to share it with a wonderfully funny, witty, down to earth and much loved dancing partner.

"We leave with some beautiful memories. From our first dance, until the last, you have been one of a kind. You have been my whole world for 10 weeks - what a truly delightful honour. Here’s to my leading lady @elliejanetaylor, you are beautiful in many ways and I will miss dancing with you.

He went on: "I am so grateful for the Strictly experience as I get to meet so many wonderful people. I’d just like to say a big thank you, to everyone involved in the making of this show. Whatever your role, without you, this experience wouldn’t be what it is. You are all amazing."

Johannes shared a heartfelt tribute to Ellie on Instagram

He finished by thanking those who have supported his and Ellie's journey by voting, as well as their fellow contestants, who he sent "best wishes and good luck for the rest of the show".

Johannes' former dance partner, John Whaite, with whom he reached the final in last year's series, took to the comments section to share his support.

Dropping several crying face emojis, he wrote: "You guys have been so gorgeous."

Johannes and Ellie were eliminated on Sunday

Several of Johannes' fellow professionals also took to the comments to praise the evicted couple, with Gorka Marques writing: "You were both a joy," while Carlos Gu added: "Love you two deeply."

