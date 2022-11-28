Strictly Come Dancing's new dates following World Cup disruption revealed - see full schedule The BBC has made some changes

Strictly Come Dancing recently announced that this weekend's quarter-finals would be moved from its usual Saturday night to another day instead.

But that's not the only day that has been affected for the remainder of the series. Find out the full schedule for the rest of Strictly series 20 here…

Why is Strictly airing on Friday this week?

The BBC has moved this weekend's quarter-finals from its normal Saturday slot to Friday evening to accommodate for the coverage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Strictly will air the live show on Friday 2 December at 8 pm. Meanwhile, the results show will air on Saturday in the late afternoon at 5.40 pm on BBC One.

The quarter-finals will take place on Friday 2 December

A statement from the BBC clarified the change: "Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour, and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup."

The full schedule for Strictly's remaining dates:

It's not just the quarter-finals that are affected. The semi-finals, which is week 12 of the competition, will air on Sunday 11 December at 7.15 pm.

The results show from that week will then air on Monday 12 December at 8.15 pm.

The semi-finals have also been moved

Week 13, which will be the grand final of this year's Strictly Come Dancing, will then be held on Saturday 17 December, but the precise time is yet to be confirmed. As with most years, the final comes just shortly before Christmas Day. We'll keep you posted if that changes.

Strictly fans have been reacting to the drastic changes to the schedule, with many branding it "confusing." One person tweeted: "Why don't they change the football schedule for Strictly instead? (Thanks!)"

Another said: "They can put the football on one of their other channels and leave Strictly alone!! World Cup should be on in the summer anyway!!" A third, meanwhile, wrote: "This is chaos! I'm fumin'."

