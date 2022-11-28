Strictly's Kym Marsh speaks out after being forced to skip week on show The star contracted Covid last week

Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has spoken out after being forced to pull out of last weekend's show due to testing positive for coronavirus.

MORE: Strictly's Johannes Radebe breaks silence following exit - former partner John Whaite sends comforting response

Appearing on BBC One's Morning Live, which she usually co-hosts alongside Gethin Jones, the actress gave a health update and revealed that she is now testing negative after a "rubbish" week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kym And Graziano - Who Knows Who Best?

Not only did Kym come down with Covid, but her dad Dave, who is terminally ill with cancer, was taken to hospital after a health scare.

When asked how she's been doing, the 46-year-old said: "So obviously at the start of the week I came down with Covid and that wasn't pleasant and certainly wasn't at a good time at all. So that was rubbish but thankfully I'm testing negative now but then dad went into hospital during the week and obviously, I've not been able to see him."

She continued: "I managed to see him yesterday because obviously after testing negative I was able to go and see him. He's ok, he's on the mend but it was very scary for a couple of days. It's been a bit of a full plate on our end, let's say."

MORE: Strictly's Ellie Taylor breaks silence following exit

SEE: Ola and James Jordan's Strictly verdict: Why Kym Marsh might not stay in the competition

A spokesperson for the BBC released the following statement last Tuesday (22): "Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kym and her partner, Graziano Di Prima, were forced to miss a week of the show

"As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

Many viewers can't wait to see Kym back on the programme in the quarter-finals on Saturday, with one person writing: "Looking forward to seeing you back on strictly next week. Lots of hugs and love to you for a quick recovery," while another added: "Get well soon, you're missed on Strictly."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.