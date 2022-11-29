9-1-1 fans have a major complaint following the season 6 finale Viewers claimed part of the script didn’t quite add up

The sixth season of 9-1-1 has come to an end with a dramatic finale that had viewers gripped.

However, some couldn’t help but notice what they felt was a glaring mistake in the script in episode nine of the Hulu show which aired on Tuesday night.

Those watching saw Evan "Buck" Buckley - played by Oliver Stark - declare “I'm going to be a father”. During the season viewers have seen the firefighter intent on donating sperm so his university friend Colin and his wife can have a baby.

However, many viewers pointed out a discrepancy in the storyline because they claimed Buck is already a father figure to best friend Eddie Diaz’s son Christopher, who has cerebral palsy. Posting on Twitter at his “I’m a father” line in the latest episode, one fan wrote: “YOU ALREADY ARE”. Another shared: “But he already has a son.”

Many viewers were also worried that Buck seems to think he will be very involved in the unborn baby’s life, despite just being a donor. One person wrote: “This actually broke my heart since he won’t be in the child's life.”

Another commented: “I need someone to tell buck that he won't have involvement with it at all.” A third added: “Buck buying a firefighter onesie for the baby…[it] is not your baby, Buck!”

9-1-1 fans pointed out that Buck is a father figure to Eddie's son Christopher

In season five, Buck ended his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Kelly. Speaking to EW about his character’s romantic life, actor Oliver said: “He's certainly over his breakup, which obviously was his decision, but that doesn't mean it's always easy. I think he's really working on himself, and growing into a person that is ready to take on more responsibility and become the kind of firefighter that he wants to be."

