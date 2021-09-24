Jennifer Love Hewitt honors 9-1-1 character as she celebrates emotional news Jennifer has been on the show three years

Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a heartbreaking post paying tribute to the new moms who are struggling.

The 9-1-1 star took to Instagram to reshare a cartoon that revealed the secret thoughts many moms are feeling when they are asked if they are okay.

Her character Maddie on the Fox show is battling postpartum depression, with the first episode of season five revealing she has been taking medication but is still not coping.

"Makes me think of Maddie on 911," she commented on the post.

"Sending love to all the moms who can only say nope but need so much more."

The post saw a man asking a woman holding a baby: "do you need anything?" to which the woman replied: "nope."

Jennifer shared this meme of a mom unable to ask for help

But a thought bubble around her read: "I need a home cooked meal, I need a shower, I need a break, I need some time to myself.

"I need some sleep. I need someone to understand how bad I feel sometimes. "I need time, rest, help, food, hugs, support, cookies, quiet nourishment, help with laundry, cleaning, cooking, I need acknowledgement, understanding and support."

The post came as she celebrated three years on the show, as fans created a collage of pictures and thanked the actress for "putting your entire self into the sometimes heartbreaking but always beautiful person that is Maddie Buckley".

Fans also celebrated three years of Maddie on the show

The character has told so many stories over three seasons, including domestic violence, trauma, and postpartum depression.

The actress recently weclomed her third child, a son, Aidan James.

Taking to social media, she shared a black and white picture that featured several stickers on her pregnant belly and the words: "Almost cooked" and "it's a boy".

Jennifer welcomed her baby boy

In the caption, she wrote: "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit.

"It is said that women leave their bodies in labor. They travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together. It was my greatest honor to go and collect you, Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting."

Aidan James is Jennifer's third child with husband Ben Hallisay, with whom she also shares seven-year-old Autumn and six-year-old Atticus.

