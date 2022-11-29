9-1-1 Lone Star releases seriously dramatic season 4 trailer - and fans are worried for beloved character See what fans have said…

9-1-1 Lone Star has finally released its seriously dramatic trailer for the upcoming fourth season - and while fans simply can't wait for the new episodes, they couldn't help but express their concern for TK Strand.

Ronen Rubinstein, who plays the fan favorite character, took to his Instagram page to share the tense trailer, writing in the caption: "January 17th, 2023."

In the clip, it's revealed that a storm is set to hit Austin, causing a "wide path of destruction" and even raining frogs?!

The trailer ends with an ominous comment from Judd Ryder (played by Jim Parrack), who says to Owen Strand (Rob Lowe): "If you just wait around a minute, something awful's bound to happen."

Fans took to the comments to express their fears for TK, with one person writing: "I just hope they don't do another attempt to kill TK again in this season," while another added: "Is T.K. going to the hospital again?"

A third fan commented: "Don't tell me TK almost died again," adding a laughing face emoji.

Fans can't wait to see more of TK and Carlos

Other fans couldn't contain their excitement for the new episodes, with one person writing: "Oooh… it looks like some heavy stuff, but so, so good. I'm looking forward to and can't wait for this coming season!" while another added: "I already have a feeling this season is going to be epic."

Another fan was hoping to see a wedding between TK and his fiancé Carlos (Rafael Silva), writing: "I can't wait to see TK and Carlos's relationship get stronger and stronger now they will be getting married. We'll hopefully we see their wedding."

The season premiere, titled 'The New Hotness' will see Station 126 "called into action to a county fair when a 'derecho,' a series of fast-moving groups of severe thunderstorms, hit Austin, causing hurricanic and tornadic-force winds, heavy rains, flash floods and a wide path of destruction," according to Fox's logline.

"And just when they think it couldn't get worse, an even more rare weather phenomenon, a 'heat burst,' causing temperatures to go up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, hits the city."

