Kirstie Alley's co-stars pay tribute after actor's sad death

Following the sad news of Kirstie Alley's death, many big names in the film and TV industry, particularly her former colleagues and co-stars have been paying tribute to her.

The actress's death was announced on Sunday in a statement from her children that read: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a short battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Kirstie was perhaps best known for her role in the iconic sitcom Cheers and the movie franchise, Look Who's Talking. Ted Danson, who also appeared in Cheers, paid his tribute in a statement shared with Deadline.

Ted Danson said he was "so sad" to hear of Kirstie's passing

"I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."

Fellow Cheers actor and lead star of its spin-off Frasier, Kelsey Grammer, released a short message in honour of his former co-star. He told PA: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."

Rhea Pearlman, who played waitress Carla Tortelli described Kirstie as a "unique and wonderful person and friend."

John Travolta said: "I know we will see each other again"

She added: "Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too."

Meanwhile, other big names in the industry also wanted to pay their respects to Kirstie online. John Travolta, who starred opposed Kirstie in the film franchise Look Who's Talking, shared a photo of Kirstie on his Instagram, writing: "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

